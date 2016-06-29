Asia Graphics-Foreign investors turn net buyers of Malaysian bonds in April
May 17 Foreign investors turned net buyers of Malaysian bonds in April, after a sale of over $60 billion in the last seven months.
June 29 Helvetia Holding AG :
* Helvetia group CEO Stefan Loacker hands over to Philipp Gmuer
* Stefan Loacker is stepping down as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Helvetia Group by August 31, 2016
* As of September 1, 2016, management of Helvetia Group will be in hands of Philipp Gmuer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 17 Foreign investors turned net buyers of Malaysian bonds in April, after a sale of over $60 billion in the last seven months.
LONDON, May 17 (IFR) - Claimants against Lehman Brothers’ main European arm will receive at least £5bn on top of the original £11.5bn amount awarded after the UK’s most senior court ruled they should receive statutory interest that has built up over the last eight years.