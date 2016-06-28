BRIEF-Nordic Nanovector wins approval for continued evaluation of Betalutin dose
* Safety review committee approves continued evaluation of 20 mbq/kg
June 28 Egalet Corp
* Egalet announces FDA advisory committee meeting will take place August 4, 2016 for lead abuse-deterrent candidate ARYMO ER (morphine sulfate) extended-release tablets
* FDA prescription drug user fee act (pdufa) goal date for a decision is October 14, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 NET LOSS 648,000 ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 482,000 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)