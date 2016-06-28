BRIEF-Nordic Nanovector wins approval for continued evaluation of Betalutin dose
* Safety review committee approves continued evaluation of 20 mbq/kg
June 28 Mediclinic International Plc
* Completion of refinancing of bridge facility associated with co's combination with al noor hospitals group plc
* New south african senior bank loan totalling zar1.2 billion
* New south african unsecured preference share funding totalling zar1.5 billion
* New united arab emirates bank loans of $54.5 million and $100.0 million
* Remainder of £266 million drawn down from bridge facility satisfied by a $64.5 million payment from existing cash
* Q1 NET LOSS 648,000 ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 482,000 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO