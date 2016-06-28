Fitch Affirms Land O' Lakes, Inc.'s 'BBB-' Ratings

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, May 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of Land O' Lakes, Inc. (LOL). The Rating Outlook is Stable. A full list of ratings is provided at the end of this release. KEY RATING DRIVERS Significant Scale, Strong Brands LOL's ratings reflect its significant scale as the second largest U.S. agricultural cooperative (co-op) and leading market shares within the categories in which it competes