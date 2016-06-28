BRIEF-Hefei Changqing Machinery sets up automobile parts subsidiary in Suizhou
* Says it completed establishment of wholly owned automobile parts subsidiary in Suizhou, with registered capital of 30 million yuan
June 28 Pferdewetten De AG :
* Completes capital increase of up to a nominal 360,386 euros ($398,190.49)
* Issue price of new shares set at 5.61 euros per new share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9051 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it completed establishment of wholly owned automobile parts subsidiary in Suizhou, with registered capital of 30 million yuan
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, May 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of Land O' Lakes, Inc. (LOL). The Rating Outlook is Stable. A full list of ratings is provided at the end of this release. KEY RATING DRIVERS Significant Scale, Strong Brands LOL's ratings reflect its significant scale as the second largest U.S. agricultural cooperative (co-op) and leading market shares within the categories in which it competes