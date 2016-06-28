CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Peripheral bond yields fall as buoyant Europe contrasts with American woes
* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields http://tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr
June 28 Fitch :
* Brexit fallout gives US residential short-term support Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields http://tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr
NEW YORK/LONDON, May 19 Companies without cyber insurance are dusting off policies covering kidnap, ransom and extortion in the world's political hotspots to recoup losses caused by ransomware viruses such as "WannaCry", insurers say.