June 28 Nortech Systems Inc

* Packer Kyle - On june 28, 2016, sent letter to nortech systems' board - sec filing

* In the letter, "attempts to have a positive impact on the company have been stymied"

* In letter, nortech has failed business strategy, poor financial,operating results,shown uncanny ability to destroy shareholder value Source text for Eikon: [ID:1.usa.gov/290ZFWF