BRIEF-Valorem Energy gets $300 mln commitment from Kayne Private Energy Income Fund L.P.
* Valorem Energy LLC says it has received an initial $300 million equity commitment from Kayne Private Energy Income Fund, L.P.
June 28 Thestreet Inc :
* TheStreet Inc announces corporate governance changes
* Board approved and adopted an amendment to amended and restated by-laws to implement majority voting standard for uncontested director elections
* Board has also discussed, and intends to include in proxy statement a proposal to eliminate Co's classified board structure
* Announced enhancements to Receivables Manager service offered to treasury management customers