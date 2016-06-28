June 28 Thestreet Inc :

* TheStreet Inc announces corporate governance changes

* Board approved and adopted an amendment to amended and restated by-laws to implement majority voting standard for uncontested director elections

* Board has also discussed, and intends to include in proxy statement a proposal to eliminate Co's classified board structure