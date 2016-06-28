BRIEF-Valorem Energy gets $300 mln commitment from Kayne Private Energy Income Fund L.P.
Valorem Energy LLC says it has received an initial $300 million equity commitment from Kayne Private Energy Income Fund, L.P.
June 28 Iron Mountain Inc
On June 24, co's unit entered into commitment increase supplement with lenders - sec filing
After entering into commitment increase supplement, maximum amount available for borrowing under credit agreement is $2.0 billion
Announced enhancements to Receivables Manager service offered to treasury management customers