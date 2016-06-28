BRIEF-Valorem Energy gets $300 mln commitment from Kayne Private Energy Income Fund L.P.
* Valorem Energy LLC says it has received an initial $300 million equity commitment from Kayne Private Energy Income Fund, L.P. Source text for Eikon:
June 28 Moody's on Uk Life Insurers-
* Changes outlook on selected UK life insurers following vote to leave EU
* Actions follow referendum vote in favour of UK leaving EU and recent change in outlook of UK's AA1 government bond rating to negative from stable
* Change in outlook for selected UK life insurers reflects view following "leave" vote, resultant prolonged period of uncertainty for uk will cause financial market volatility
* Affirmed ratings,changed outlooks to negative for legal & general group, Prudential UK, Standard Life, Royal London Mutual Insurance Society
* Expects the operational impact to be manageable for most rated insurers
* Outlook reflects elevated downside risks to UK's growth prospects given that insurers' revenues,profits largely correlate to economic growth
* Believes that the most affected groups are UK domestic life insurers
* Following leave vote, expect heightened uncertainty, diminished confidence and lower spending to result in weaker economic growth in the UK
