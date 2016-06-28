BRIEF-Valorem Energy gets $300 mln commitment from Kayne Private Energy Income Fund L.P.
* Valorem Energy LLC says it has received an initial $300 million equity commitment from Kayne Private Energy Income Fund, L.P. Source text for Eikon:
June 28 Universal American Corp
* Perry Corp dissolves stake in Universal American Corp as of June 27, 2016 - SEC filing
* Perry Corp had reported a stake of 9.48 pct in Universal American Corp as of June 21, 2016 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Valorem Energy LLC says it has received an initial $300 million equity commitment from Kayne Private Energy Income Fund, L.P. Source text for Eikon:
* Announced enhancements to Receivables Manager service offered to treasury management customers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: