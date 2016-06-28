June 28 Borregaard asa
* Says Borregaard and Rayonier Advanced Materials (ryam)
have concluded a market, technical and engineering analysis
regarding a new lignin operation at ryam's fernandina beach site
in florida
* final review of investment by companies' boards of
directors is anticipated during second half of 2016
* cost of construction of lignin plant is expected to be usd
135 million over two phases of project
* phase one, which will have a lignin capacity of 100,000
metric tonnes dry substance, is estimated to cost usd 110
million
* an estimated incremental usd 25 million will be required
in phase two to increase total capacity to 150,000 metric tonnes
dry substance
* lignotech florida intends to access debt markets to fund a
portion of capital requirements
* new company, lignotech florida llc, is to be owned 55% by
borregaard and 45% by ryam
