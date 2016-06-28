BRIEF-Valorem Energy gets $300 mln commitment from Kayne Private Energy Income Fund L.P.
* Valorem Energy LLC says it has received an initial $300 million equity commitment from Kayne Private Energy Income Fund, L.P.
June 28 Heartware International Inc
* Hudson Executive Capital LP dissolves stake in Heartware International as of June 27 - SEC filing
* Hudson Executive Capital had previously reported 6.0 percent stake in Heartware International as of May 4
* Announced enhancements to Receivables Manager service offered to treasury management customers