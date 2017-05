June 28 Insight Enterprises:

* Insight Enterprises Inc says on June 23, 2016 co amended and restated its existing credit agreement

* Fourth amended and restated credit agreement provides for a senior revolving credit facility in aggregate u.s. Dollar equivalent amount of $350 million