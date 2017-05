June 28 Global Water Resources Inc

* On June 24 co issued an aggregate principal amount of $28.8 million of 4.38% senior secured notes, Series A due on June 15, 2028

* On June 24 co also issued an aggregate principal amount of $86.3 million of 4.58% senior secured notes, Series B due on December 15, 2036 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)