June 28 Intrinsyc Technologies Corp :

* Intrinsyc Technologies and Stream TV networks extend strategic agreements

* Arrangements provide for an amendment that extends purchase commitment by Stream TV from $4.5 million to $6.0 million

* Secured promissory note valued at $1.5 million, has been amended to extend maturity date from June 30, 2016 to Dec. 30, 2016