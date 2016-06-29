BRIEF-Easy One Financial Group says unit entered into loan agreement
* Lender, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of company, entered into loan agreement to grant loan to customer
June 29 London Stock Exchange Group Plc
* The recommended all-share merger between London Stock Exchange Group plc and Deutsche Börse is subject to certain Conditions, including one that relates to ISE
* ISE disposal is subject to customary closing conditions which will be satisfied shortly and, accordingly, completion of ISE disposal is expected to take place on or around 30 June 2016.
* Upon completion of ISE disposal, ISE will cease to form part of Deutsche Börse group and therefore ise condition will no longer be required as a condition to either LSEG acquisition or Deutsche Börse acquisition. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sinead Cruise)
AMSTERDAM, May 17 ABN Amro, the Netherlands' largest domestic lender, reported on Wednesday a 29 percent rise in first-quarter net profits to 615 million euros ($683 million), with a growing loan book and better margins reflecting a strong Dutch economy.