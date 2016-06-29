BRIEF-Easy One Financial Group says unit entered into loan agreement
* Lender, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of company, entered into loan agreement to grant loan to customer
June 29 Moody's on Singapore:
* Singapore's growth likely to remain subdued due to slowdown in external demand and linkages with China
* Singapore's growth is expected to be significantly slower than it was between 2000 and 2010
* While government debt levels are modest, debt in the corporate sector has risen, and could present risks for the banking system
* Singapore's GDP growth for calendar 2016 should average 1.6%, after expanding by 2.0% in 2015
AMSTERDAM, May 17 ABN Amro, the Netherlands' largest domestic lender, reported on Wednesday a 29 percent rise in first-quarter net profits to 615 million euros ($683 million), with a growing loan book and better margins reflecting a strong Dutch economy.