June 29 BT Group Plc

* BT revises financials for internal reorganisation

* Combines EE's business division, parts of BT Global Services' UK corporate and public sector operations with BT business, to form business and public sector

* Taken steps to simplify internal trading model, including moving to a cost-recovery model for certain intra-group revenues

* Restated FY 2015/2016 revenue 18.91 billion stg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: