BRIEF-Easy One Financial Group says unit entered into loan agreement
* Lender, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of company, entered into loan agreement to grant loan to customer
June 29 Bank Saint-Petersburg PJSC :
* Says Vladislav Guz decides to leave chairman of the management board post Source text: bit.ly/291YaYg
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Lender, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of company, entered into loan agreement to grant loan to customer
AMSTERDAM, May 17 ABN Amro, the Netherlands' largest domestic lender, reported on Wednesday a 29 percent rise in first-quarter net profits to 615 million euros ($683 million), with a growing loan book and better margins reflecting a strong Dutch economy.