BRIEF-Easy One Financial Group says unit entered into loan agreement
* Lender, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of company, entered into loan agreement to grant loan to customer
June 29 Moody's:
* Deteriorating operating conditions weigh on Hong Kong's banking system
* Outlook for the Hong Kong banking system over the next 12-18 months is negative.
* Negative outlook for Hong Kong's banking system on expectation that large banks in territory to receive less support from government of Hong Kong
* Territory is also set to see gradually rising borrowing costs
AMSTERDAM, May 17 ABN Amro, the Netherlands' largest domestic lender, reported on Wednesday a 29 percent rise in first-quarter net profits to 615 million euros ($683 million), with a growing loan book and better margins reflecting a strong Dutch economy.