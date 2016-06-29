June 29 Sportech Plc :

* Update on VAT claim.

* Balance of approximately 4 mln stg will be paid to Sportech in event of a successful final determination.

* Her Majesty's Revenue & Customs has paid Sportech 93 mln stg in relation to VAT repayment claim on "Spot Ball" game.

* Awaiting a decision from Supreme Court as to whether HMRC has been granted right to appeal to Supreme Court against court of appeal's unanimous decision in favour of Sportech. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: