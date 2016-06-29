BRIEF- R&I affirms Marui Group's rating at "A-" and announces stable outlook -R&I
* Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A-" - R&I
June 29 Aqua Bio Technology ASA :
* Says federal court in Southern District of New York, USA, has for second time denied motion for injunctive relief brought against the company by Access Business Group International LLC
* Says court also ordered that lawsuit be stayed pending resolution of arbitration, which is dispute resolution mechanism established in original contract Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "AA" -R&I