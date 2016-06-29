BRIEF- R&I affirms Marui Group's rating at "A-" and announces stable outlook -R&I
* Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A-" - R&I
June 29 Toyota Motor Corp :
* Toyota and Lexus announces vehicle recalls
* A total of 72,885 UK-registered vehicles are affected.
* Toyota and Lexus to provide customers with prompt inspection and repair programme, at no charge
* Fuel emissions control unit (canister) - co will conduct a recall involving certain Toyota Prius, Auris and Lexus CT 200h models which affects 72,885 vehicles in the UK.
* Curtain shield airbag - will conduct a recall involving certain Toyota Prius and Lexus CT 200h models which affects 34,135 vehicles in the UK Source text: (bit.ly/293nikg) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A-" - R&I
* Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "AA" -R&I