UPDATE 1-Deutsche Boerse CEO says no big mergers on the cards for now
* D.Boerse aims to extend asset range of trading platforms (Updates with quotes, further details)
June 29 Fitch:
* Uk will see large investment shock post Brexit
* Expect investment to fall by 5% in 2017 and by 2018 for it to be 15% lower than previously expected
* Bank of England is likely to lower interest rates to 25 bps later this year
* Uncertainty to prompt firms to delay investment, hiring decisions; elevated financial market volatility will further damage business confidence
* UK GDP growth is expected to fall to around 1% in both 2017 and 2018
ITS OFFER TO ACQUIRE TWO DEBT PORTFOLIOS OF TOTAL NOMINAL VALUE OF ABOUT 14 MILLION ZLOTYS CHOSEN