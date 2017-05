June 29 LSR Group :

* Says is to build student dormitory in Yekaterinburg, contract value is 851 million roubles ($13.28 million)

* The project is financed by the Ministry of Education and Science of the Russian Federation allocating 955 million roubles within the federal program for education development Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 64.0830 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)