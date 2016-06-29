BRIEF-Pegroco Invest to increase share capital through new issue
* AGM DECIDED TO INCREASE COMPANY'S SHARE CAPITAL BY NO MORE THAN SEK 81,521.76 THROUGH A NEW ISSUE, NOT EXCEEDING 2,717,392 ORDINARY SHARES
June 29 Prescient Ltd
* FY headline earnings per share of 6.79 cents per share (2015: 7.54 cents per share)
* Final dividend declared of 1.9 cents per share for a total dividend for year of 4.75 cents per share (2015: 5.75 cents per share)
* Increase of 13 pct in assets under management in Prescient Investment Management to r74.2 billion (2015: r65.5 billion) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 17 (IFR) - Claimants against Lehman Brothers’ main European arm will receive at least £5bn on top of the original £11.5bn amount awarded after the UK’s most senior court ruled they should receive statutory interest that has built up over the last eight years.