June 29 Prescient Ltd

* FY headline earnings per share of 6.79 cents per share (2015: 7.54 cents per share)

* Final dividend declared of 1.9 cents per share for a total dividend for year of 4.75 cents per share (2015: 5.75 cents per share)

* Increase of 13 pct in assets under management in Prescient Investment Management to r74.2 billion (2015: r65.5 billion)