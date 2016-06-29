BRIEF-Pegroco Invest to increase share capital through new issue
* AGM DECIDED TO INCREASE COMPANY'S SHARE CAPITAL BY NO MORE THAN SEK 81,521.76 THROUGH A NEW ISSUE, NOT EXCEEDING 2,717,392 ORDINARY SHARES
June 29 Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce , PrivateBancorp Inc :
* CIBC says plans to follow through on plan to raise dividend payout ratio to top in the 40 -50 percent target range - conference call
* CIBC CEO says U.S. banking business will contribute 10 pct of net income in short term, 25 pct over time
* CIBC CFO says integration costs from PrivateBancorp takeover of between $130-$150 million
* CIBC CEO says made decision to work towards acquisition 6 to 8 months ago Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
LONDON, May 17 (IFR) - Claimants against Lehman Brothers’ main European arm will receive at least £5bn on top of the original £11.5bn amount awarded after the UK’s most senior court ruled they should receive statutory interest that has built up over the last eight years.