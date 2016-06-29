BRIEF-MAX 21 AG Q1 EBITDA loss widens to EUR 1.1 million
* TURNOVER AMOUNTED TO EUR 2.3 MILLION IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2017 (Q1 2016: EUR 2.6 MILLION).
June 29 National Interstate Corp
* National Interstate Corp says special committee of its board of directors has unanimously rejected verbal proposal from Great American Insurance Company
* Special committee intends to continue to consider options available to co, including maintaining company as a public company
* Special committee determined that revised offer is "inadequate and is not in best interest of minority shareholders of company"
* Special committee intends to continue negotiating with great american insurance company to seek further improvements to offer
* AGM DECIDED TO INCREASE COMPANY'S SHARE CAPITAL BY NO MORE THAN SEK 81,521.76 THROUGH A NEW ISSUE, NOT EXCEEDING 2,717,392 ORDINARY SHARES