BRIEF-Pegroco Invest to increase share capital through new issue
* AGM DECIDED TO INCREASE COMPANY'S SHARE CAPITAL BY NO MORE THAN SEK 81,521.76 THROUGH A NEW ISSUE, NOT EXCEEDING 2,717,392 ORDINARY SHARES
June 29 LifeLock Inc
* Elliott Associates and affiliates say they have combined economic exposure of about 9.9 pct in LifeLock as of June 28 versus previous stake of 8.8 percent Source text - 1.usa.gov/292ocLb Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* AGM DECIDED TO INCREASE COMPANY'S SHARE CAPITAL BY NO MORE THAN SEK 81,521.76 THROUGH A NEW ISSUE, NOT EXCEEDING 2,717,392 ORDINARY SHARES
LONDON, May 17 (IFR) - Claimants against Lehman Brothers’ main European arm will receive at least £5bn on top of the original £11.5bn amount awarded after the UK’s most senior court ruled they should receive statutory interest that has built up over the last eight years.