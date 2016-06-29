June 29 Diamyd Medical AB :

* Cellaviva is to be refinanced by about 8.2 million Swedish crowns ($964,411)

* Refinancing is through exercise of convertible loan of about 2.7 million crowns and capital contribution of about 5.5 million crowns, of which Diamyd Medical's shares amount to 1.3 million crowns and 1 million crowns, respectively

* Says Cintends to increase its focus on development of therapeutic stem cell products

* Diamyd Medical's ownership share of Cellaviva is expected to be halved as result of refinancing and subsequently amount to about 22 pct

* Says identified a need for impairment of carrying amount, corresponding to 13.5 million crowns