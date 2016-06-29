BRIEF-United Networks partners with Chubb Insurance for wifi app
* Deal To distribute its wi-fi data product to insurer's selected travel insurance customers.
June 29 Mch Group AG
* Acquires online platform "Curiator" and appoints it founders Source text: bit.ly/293dXJe Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* SAYS WILL NOT DISTRIBUTE DIVIDEND FOR FY 2016 Source text: [http://bit.ly/2rpTGUq] Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)