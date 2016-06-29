June 29 Dominion Diamond Corp
* Dominion Diamond Corporation completes assessment of the
process plant fire at the Ekati Diamond Mine
* Says can confirm that damage was limited to a small area,
with no damage to main structural components
* Repairs to plant are expected to take approximately three
months
* Says begun to execute a plan to reduce operating and
capital costs during this time
* Company will continue to mine higher value material during
process plant shutdown
* Company is updating its production and cost expectations
for fiscal year
* Says plan will include an adjustment of mining operations
to pause mining at lower priority and lower value ore bodies
* After repairs plant is expected to resume operations at
full capacity
* Plan will also include deferral of non-essential
sustaining capital, and a temporary layoff of affected staff
across company
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: