June 29 Dominion Diamond Corp

* Dominion Diamond Corporation completes assessment of the process plant fire at the Ekati Diamond Mine

* Says can confirm that damage was limited to a small area, with no damage to main structural components

* Repairs to plant are expected to take approximately three months

* Says begun to execute a plan to reduce operating and capital costs during this time

* Company will continue to mine higher value material during process plant shutdown

* Company is updating its production and cost expectations for fiscal year

* Says plan will include an adjustment of mining operations to pause mining at lower priority and lower value ore bodies

* After repairs plant is expected to resume operations at full capacity

* Plan will also include deferral of non-essential sustaining capital, and a temporary layoff of affected staff across company