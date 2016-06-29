June 29 Evolution Petroleum Corp
* Evolution Petroleum announces settlement of Denbury
litigation
* Evolution Petroleum Corp says pursuant to settlement
agreement, evolution will receive a cash payment of $27.5
million on or prior to June 30, 2016
* Entered into a settlement agreement regarding its
litigation with Denbury Onshore, Llc, a subsidiary of Denbury
Resources
* Parties also reached agreements on other contractual
issues related to co's proportionate ownership of co 2 recycle
facility
* In addition, evolution will convey to Denbury
approximately 0.2% of its overriding royalty interest effective
as of july 1, 2016
* Substantial majority of cash settlement proceeds expected
to be offset by existing net operating loss
* Settlement further provides evolution access to certain
geological, geophysical and technical information regarding
delhi field
