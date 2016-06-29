June 29 Shire Plc
* Shire announces positive topline results of SHP465
efficacy and safety study in adults with ADHD
* Topline results revealed study met its primary endpoints
for both doses of SHP465 (12.5mg and 37.5mg) administered once
daily
* Key secondary endpoint was also met for both doses showing
significant improvement over placebo in patients' global
functioning
* Shire to file a U.S. FDA resubmission by end of 2016
* Shire PLC says plans to file a class 2 resubmission of new
drug application with U.S. Food and Drug Administration by end
of 2016
* Adverse events were generally mild to moderate in
severity, similar to those observed in previous SHP465 studies &
other amphetamine compounds
* Shire PLC says program is on track for potential U.S.
approval in second half of 2017
