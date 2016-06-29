BRIEF-MAX 21 AG Q1 EBITDA loss widens to EUR 1.1 million
* TURNOVER AMOUNTED TO EUR 2.3 MILLION IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2017 (Q1 2016: EUR 2.6 MILLION).
June 29 MDC GMTN BV :
* Statement re resolution to merge mubadala and ipic
* Government of abu dhabi resolution to merge mubadala and ipic
* Mubadala and ipic will continue to operate independently until joint committee concludes its assignment
* Resolution provides for formation of a joint committee to be assigned with responsibility of merging businesses of mubadala and ipic
* Joint committee will be chaired by sheikh mansour bin zayed al nahyan among others
* AGM DECIDED TO INCREASE COMPANY'S SHARE CAPITAL BY NO MORE THAN SEK 81,521.76 THROUGH A NEW ISSUE, NOT EXCEEDING 2,717,392 ORDINARY SHARES