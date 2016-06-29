June 29 MDC GMTN BV :

* Statement re resolution to merge mubadala and ipic

* Government of abu dhabi resolution to merge mubadala and ipic

* Mubadala and ipic will continue to operate independently until joint committee concludes its assignment

* Resolution provides for formation of a joint committee to be assigned with responsibility of merging businesses of mubadala and ipic

* Joint committee will be chaired by sheikh mansour bin zayed al nahyan among others