BRIEF-Avantel gets members' nod to sell/ dispose off co's immovable property
* Gets members' nod to sell/ dispose off immovable property in name of company
June 29 UBIC Inc
* Says identified a material weakness requiring disclosure in its report on internal controls for the fiscal year ended march 31, 2016
* Says material weakness indicates that the internal controls related to the company's financial reporting are not effective
* Discovered several errors in the accounting treatment at one of its overseas consolidated subsidiaries, Evd Inc for FY ended Mar 31, 2016
* Received findings from auditors related to several errors in accounting treatment, non-consolidated,consolidated financial statements of co
* Unable to complete corrective measures by the end of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2016, due to time constraints.
* Says no impact on the non-consolidated and consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2016
* Says it will repurchase up to 400,000 shares, representing 2.6 percent of outstanding