BRIEF-Avantel gets members' nod to sell/ dispose off co's immovable property
Gets members' nod to sell/ dispose off immovable property in name of company
June 29 Comptel Oyj :
* Signs its first large scale commercial deployment for FWD in Asia
* Signs contract with Robi Axiata Ltd
* Transaction value of this multiyear deal is based on purchases made by Robi's subscribers through FWD solution
Signs contract with Robi Axiata Ltd

Transaction value of this multiyear deal is based on purchases made by Robi's subscribers through FWD solution

Is currently in commercial discussions related to FWD with several operator groups and companies
* Says it will repurchase up to 400,000 shares, representing 2.6 percent of outstanding