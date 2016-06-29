June 29 Comptel Oyj :

* Signs its first large scale commercial deployment for FWD in Asia

* Signs contract with Robi Axiata Ltd

* Transaction value of this multiyear deal is based on purchases made by Robi's subscribers through FWD solution

* Is currently in commercial discussions related to FWD with several operator groups and companies