June 29 General Electric Co
* GE Capital receives approval for rescission of status as
systemically important financial institution
* Says received approval of request to FSOC for rescission
of GE Capital's designation as a nonbank Sifi
* GE Capital reconfirms $18 billion dividend to parent in
2016
* Says FSOC's decision related to GE Capital reflects
substantial reduction in GE Capital's size and risk profile
* GE Capital expects to deliver total dividends of
approximately $35 billion under exit plan
* GE Capital's non-U.S. operations will remain subject to
supervision of U.K. Prudential regulation authority
* Says GE Capital's activities will no longer be subject to
supervision of Federal Reserve
* GE Capital will continue to be part of "GE Store,"
supporting growth of the industrial businesses
