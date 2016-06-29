BRIEF-Nizhnekamskshina recommends no FY 2016 dividend
* SAYS RECOMMENDS NO FY 2016 DIVIDEND
June 29 Galatasaray :
* Reaches agreement with FSV Mainz 05 e.V (Mainz) for the transfer of Jose Rodriguez Martinez
* Mainz to pay to company 2.1 million euros ($2.33 million) as transfer fee
* Mainz to pay to company 2.1 million euros ($2.33 million) as transfer fee
May 17 Jinhui Liquor Co Ltd * Says shares to resume trading on May 18