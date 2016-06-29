BRIEF-Nizhnekamskshina recommends no FY 2016 dividend
* SAYS RECOMMENDS NO FY 2016 DIVIDEND Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 29 Bimeks Bilgi Islem ve Dis Ticaret AS :
* Plans to secure $75 million syndication credit with 5 years maturity Source text: bit.ly/2996la6 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* SAYS RECOMMENDS NO FY 2016 DIVIDEND Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 17 Jinhui Liquor Co Ltd * Says shares to resume trading on May 18 Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2qQrj5N Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)