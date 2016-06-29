BRIEF-Nizhnekamskshina recommends no FY 2016 dividend
* SAYS RECOMMENDS NO FY 2016 DIVIDEND
June 29 Dogus Otomotiv Servis ve Ticaret AS :
* Appoints Kerem Talih as acting CFO with effective from July 1

May 17 Jinhui Liquor Co Ltd * Says shares to resume trading on May 18