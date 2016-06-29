BRIEF- BayCurrent Consulting to repurchase shares
* Says it will repurchase up to 400,000 shares, representing 2.6 percent of outstanding
June 29 Elisa Oyj
* Says Anvia's extraordinary general meeting has approved sale of ICT businesses to Elisa
* Says sold businesses include Anvia's telecom business, IT and hosting businesses as well as parts of tv business
* Says deal will be closed on July, 1, 2016
* Q1 2017 unaudited non-IFRS adjusted net profit RMB70.7 million, up 6.2%