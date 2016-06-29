BRIEF- Sekisui House Reit prices new units
* Says it resolved to issue new units at the price of 135,320 yen per share or 9.66 billion yen in total through public offering, subscription period from May 18 to May 19 and payment date May 24
June 29 Comision Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV):
* CNMV admitted for the next step of procedure of tender offer for Inverfiatc presented by Fiatc Mutua De Seguros y Reaseguros a Prima Fija
BEIJING, May 17 China's banking regulator said on Wednesday it will strengthen cyber security protection at banks to prevent "disruptive systemic risk events" after the global WannaCry "ransomware" attack infected more than 300,000 computers in 150 countries.