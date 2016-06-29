BRIEF-Shanghai Pharmaceuticals clarifies on reports about co's possible bid for Stada Arzneimittel AG
* Recently discussed about possibilities of project Stada with a couple of financial investors
June 29 Trigano SA :
* Q3 sales of 410.5 million euros versus 339.5 million euros ($376.9 million) year ago
* To go on increasing its activity and results in 2016/2017 Source text: bit.ly/2955Z5d Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9007 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Recently discussed about possibilities of project Stada with a couple of financial investors
* Says it completes repurchase of 89,000 shares of its common stock, representing 3.9 percent of outstanding through ToSTNeT-3