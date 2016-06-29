June 29 Makheia Group Sa :

* Launches new programme of convertible bonds for 3.5 million euro ($3.9 million)

* Issuance of 3,500 convertibles bonds in new Makheia shares of 1,000 euro of nominal value, showing a premium of 7.8 pct on average share price between May 31 and June 27 Source text: bit.ly/29pzaeX Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9010 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)