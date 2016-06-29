BRIEF-Jinhui Liquor's shares to resume trading on May 18
May 17 Jinhui Liquor Co Ltd * Says shares to resume trading on May 18 Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2qQrj5N Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
June 29 Groupe Partouche SA :
* H1 EBITDA of 46.9 million euro ($52.1 million), up 16 pct
* H1 net profit group share of 15.3 million euro, up 25 pct Source text: bit.ly/29b10y4 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9008 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* March quarter net profit 44.1 million rupees versus 91.4 million rupees year ago