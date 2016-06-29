惠誉：全球增长复苏步入正轨

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Global Economic Update - May 2017 https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/897877 LONDON, May 17 (Fitch) 本文章英文原文最初于2017年5月9日发布于：<a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/pr/1023361">Fitch: Global Growth Recovery on Track 惠誉评级在最新一期《全球经济报告》中称，全球增长率维持上升趋势，尽管第一季度美国GDP数据令人失望，但中国GDP增长高于预期，且欧元区和日本持续增长。 惠誉的首席经济学家布莱恩·库尔顿（Brian Coulton）表示，“第一季度美国增长放缓是因为消费疲软，并可能受到临时性因素的影响。失业率降低、财富增长、消费者信心提高和所得税可能削减的前景，将会支持20 17年第二