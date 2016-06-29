BRIEF-China Sports Industry Group's share trade to halt pending announcement
* Says share trade to halt from May 18 pending announcement related to share transfer
June 29 (Reuters) -
* Global Graphene Group Inc says it has sold $10 mln in equity financing - SEC Filing
* Global Graphene Group Inc disclosed in Form D with U.S. SEC that total offering amount was for $23 mln Source text - 1.usa.gov/295X6Et (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
FRANKFURT, May 17 Big stock exchange mergers are currently off the table for German stock exchange operator Deutsche Boerse following a failed attempt to link up with London Stock Exchange, CEO Carsten Kengeter said on Wednesday.