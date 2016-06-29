June 29 NPC International
* NPC International Inc announces agreement to acquire 39
Wendy's units from Wendy's Co
* NPC International says to acquire 35 Wendy's restaurants
for $29.2 million
* NPC International says also agreed to acquire four
restaurants recently constructed by Wendy's for a cost of $7.4
million
* NPC International says it plans to remodel certain
acquired and existing restaurants in Wendy's new image
activation format
* NPC International says restaurants will be owned and
operated by co's unit NPC Quality Burgers Inc
* says units to be acquired are located in Raleigh-Durham
metropolitan area
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)